CUMBERLAND — Armed with an ample amount of meats and ideas for humorous adages, Josh Arnold said he hopes to help enhance the already strong sense of community that exists among the retailers on Centre Street and throughout downtown.
Arnold is the head chef and owner of Lost Mountain BBQ Company, which opened its doors to the public for carryout-only service in February. The new location is Arnold’s second. His first opened in Romney, West Virginia, in 2019, and was almost an immediate success, Arnold said.
In between working to wedge in an enormous new industrial refrigerator for the store and preparing a pot of chili — a favorite of many Cumberland patrons thus far — Arnold shared his business’s history, along with what attracted him to downtown Cumberland.
Two stores in three years
The Romney location of Lost Mountain wasn’t his first venture into business ownership, Arnold said. In May 2018, he opened “a little roadside stand next to a liquor store, a hobby kitchen” that he named 50 West BBQ.
Things moved quickly from there, and he broke ground on his Romney store on April 2, 2019. They opened the doors a short few months later on June 7, 2019, Arnold recalled.
Despite having to close for a bit in the winter of 2019 for some repairs to the store and his fears that they’d have to temporarily do so again in early 2020 with the onset of COVID-19, Arnold said that did not come to pass. Early in the pandemic, “I contemplated shutting down, but it did start to pick up and I was like, ‘Well, if everybody’s gonna be on lockdown nobody’s gonna be coming out, and EMS, fire and them are all gonna need a place to eat,” Arnold said.
He did temporarily close to widen the parking lot and make some other upgrades, Arnold said, including adding a patio for outdoor dining. The patio opening, he said, coincided fortunately with the timing of Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to permit outdoor dining, and his second summer in business proved extremely busy.
After the summer rush died down, Arnold began eyeing the possibility of expansion.
“I wanted to build a commissary kitchen that would do all the production for multiple locations, and be able to transport it to different places, like just set up a little hobby kitchen with consistent hours, where (the food) is reheat and serve,” Arnold said. “Nothing like this.”
He and local businessman Bob Mayhew began scouting different locations, looking first in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Arnold recalled. But, after some discussion, Arnold said, it seemed like that wouldn’t be the right home for his next location.
The solution ended up being right beneath both men’s noses.
“One day, the lightbulb came on and I said, ‘I’ve got this space in Cumberland. We don’t have to go buy land,” Mayhew said.
Mayhew owns the Centre Street building that ultimately became the home of Arnold’s second restaurant. After the 2020 general election in November was over and the space was vacated by the local Democratic Party, who’d been using it as their temporary headquarters, Arnold said they got to work converting it for their own use.
“I live upstairs,” Mayhew said. “I said, ‘Josh, I’ll go to work for you, and I’m gonna make this a deal you can’t turn down: I don’t want pay.’”
“And I didn’t,” Arnold added with a laugh.
Open for business
After tending to some tasks like installing a new convection oven and resolving some electric and plumbing problems, Arnold said he opened on Jan. 30.
“It felt like it took forever, but it really didn’t,” Arnold said of the process of getting his second store up and running.
Since opening, they’ve served a menu that offers specials and regular features — the aforementioned chili and pulled brisket, chicken, and pork, along with classic barbecue sides like macaroni and cheese, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans. Hungry diners can also order a rack of ribs, big baked potatoes piled high with meat, cheese and condiments, or get the macaroni and cheese topped generously with the meat of their choice.
Developing consistency in the food served between the Cumberland and Romney stores has been a new balancing act to master for Arnold.
“I’ve never made this much food before,” Arnold said.
Lost Mountain recently received clearance from the city to add a smoker on its grounds, Arnold said. While it will take some time to be built, he said, once it’s ready to go, he’ll be able to smoke the meats served there in-house, rather than prepping enough for both locations in Romney and transporting it to Cumberland, as he is now.
“Once I get the smoker out here, I’ll be able to do all kinds of fun (stuff), like pork belly, burnt ends, and have smoked turkey on the regular,” Arnold said.
Both the Cumberland and Romney stores are closed on Monday and Tuesday. He’s still figuring out the local time patterns for dining, but has noticed when they’re open in Cumberland, from around 4 to 7 p.m. daily, Arnold said, “it’s a madhouse. That’s when everybody seems to want to eat.”
Mutual community support
They’ve been fortunate, Arnold and Mayhew agreed, as they work through the sort of growing pains that new restaurants already face in the best of times to be located in a community that has their back. Having a capable staff helps, too, Arnold said.
“I don’t have the mentality that I’m competition,” Arnold said of his attitude toward the neighboring restaurants. “I have the mentality that, you know, we’re all gonna do better if we all do better. The more people we can get downtown, the better.”
Arnold places a high amount of importance on giving back to the community. He recently held a fundraiser in the Romney store that raised thousands of dollars for one of his prep cooks, who was badly burned in a fire.
Inside the restaurant, next to the fridge that was installed during the course of this interview, hangs a piece of custom artwork with the restaurant’s name. From the frame, welcoming notes from nearby business owners and others dangle next to a drawing Arnold’s daughter made for him.
Among the notes is a thank-you letter from a woman who Arnold said contacted him for a meal train for the family of a child ill with a sarcoma in their lung. For personal reasons, Arnold said, he was deeply moved.
“My little sister died of a sarcoma in her lung seven years ago,” Arnold said. “So then we set up for them to pick up the food. And one of the family members went to pay for it. And I was like, ‘I can’t charge you. I can’t. Pay it forward, buy someone else a meal.’ And it was kind of emotional. Like, she started crying on the phone, I started crying on the phone, when the mom came to pick up the food, I started crying when we were handing her the food. ... I’m a sucker, but in a good way.”
