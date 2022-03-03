FOUNTAIN, W.Va. — A Fountain couple escaped without injury Wednesday when an oil furnace erupted in flames and consumed their residence at 12051 Knobley Road.
Larry Taylor, a life member of the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, and his wife Debbie are staying with family members in the aftermath of the late Wednesday morning blaze, Fountain Fire Chief Jeff Myers said.
The fire consumed the single-story dwelling and attached garage with two vehicles inside, causing sections of the floor and roof to collapse, Myers said.
The fire reportedly occurred seconds after Debbie Taylor noticed smoke coming from the kitchen floor vents of the heating system.
Larry Taylor entered the basement, shut off the oil furnace and was walking away from the heating unit just before he heard a popping noise.
“He said he was headed up the basement steps when fire started shooting out of the plenum at the top of the furnace,” Myers said. “They are very, very fortunate.”
Myers said the incident was particularly challenging.
“At no point is it ever easy when a home goes up in flames, but it hits harder when it is one of your own,” he said.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters from Mineral, Hampshire, Allegany and Garrett counties responded to the scene.
The property was a total loss and was insured, according to Myers.
The incident occurred as numerous volunteer fire departments were battling fire in a vacant, two-story residence on East Hampshire Street in Piedmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.