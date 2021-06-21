CUMBERLAND — A 5-year-old child and the child's parents sustained minor injuries Saturday in an accident involving a portable gas range at a Rocky Gap beach, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
A Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department ambulance crew and Natural Resources park rangers assisted the victims of the incident that occurred just before 11 a.m.
The fire marshal's office said the incident was caused by an explosion resulting from the open flame of the gas range.
A park ranger assisted with communications at the scene due to a language barrier.
The victims reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of a state fire investigator, according to the fire marshal's office.
