CUMBERLAND — A child playing with a lighter sparked a fire Wednesday that damaged a residence at 215 Pear St. and injured one occupant, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
The 6:25 p.m. fire was reportedly extinguished by the occupants prior to the arrival of city firefighters, who found clothing burning on the sidewalk outside the residence, according to Lt. W. Shannon Adams, city fire marshal.
An occupant sustained smoke inhalation and burns to one hand when he removed burning clothing from the two-story frame home, Adams said. The man declined medical care.
Adams estimated damage to the residence and contents at $1,000.
