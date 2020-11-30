CUMBERLAND — Local author Nayano Taylor-Neumann has published the “Unboring Histories,” a series of books for
children illustrated by Cumberland artist Marcy Brack. The fourth book in the series, “The Unboring History of School,” is free for a limited period.
“The Unboring History of School” traces the history of schooling in America through the eyes of three Cumberland children who magically travel through time. Tilly and her friends Molly and Tom have not been to school for many months and they miss it. They “meet” each other through their laptops and tablet, and are bored with that, too. One day, when they complain to each other online, their adventures begin.
The children begin their journey in Colonial times, when Molly is taken to an isolated cabin where she must eat raccoon (much to her disgust) and the girls only learn sewing. In a Dame school, Tom finds he must wear a sign saying “Fool” around his neck.
Tilly is Black, and her color means that much of her journey through history is miserable. Early on, for example, Tilly becomes one of a group of slave girls who longs for schooling but can only peer through a schoolhouse window while their owners’ children have lessons.
With the help of chats with Grandpap about their experiences, the children learn that all things pass, and that overall, things have changed for the better.
They decide that online learning is not as bad as other times in the history of schooling.
Taylor-Neumann said, “I was inspired to write about the history of schools because of the unique and tragic way that children in 2020’s America are experiencing an historic change to their own experience, and many are suffering because of it. I thought that a book based on Tilly, Molly and Tom’s unhappiness with the isolation of online learning would interest children and could help them come to terms with it.
“When I read history, I am consoled by records of the difficulties that people in the past have faced and overcome. Many of these trying times echo those that we face right now, for example, the Spanish flu of 1918. I thought that children could be helped in the same way.
“I realized that many children in need of this help live in homes where money is not available to spend on books, so because of this I have made ‘The Unboring History of School’ available for free for five days.”
To secure a copy, visit https://amzn.to/3kOWohM until Dec. 3.
Signed copies of the books are available at the Book Center, 15 N. Centre St.
All four of the “Unboring History” books have a reading age of between 6 and 7 years, but interest children up to 11 or 12 years.
The author has a doctorate in history and is an educator.
Learn more on the “Unboring Histories” page on Facebook, on Goodreads or email the author at unboringhistories@gmail.com.
