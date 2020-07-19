CUMBERLAND — The Children’s League is passionate about children and compassionate about their care. For the past 86 years, the organization has cared for and served children with a focus on special needs. That still holds true today even amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Although The League offices were closed for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, speech pathologists Dr. Debra Friend and Dr. Angela Mandell were able to offer teletherapy for children and families that chose to participate. The Children’s League is currently open and once again scheduling children for orthopedic clinic, speech therapy and physical therapy.
While the organization’s mission has not changed, a few things have changed due to the new coronavirus. Ensuring the health and safety of all and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations, new measures have been implemented. The Children’s League requires masks, conducts no-touch temperature checks, screening questionnaire and self-distancing. The organization also requests that only one parent accompany a child for any appointment.
The League continues serving and caring for children and new referrals are welcomed.
The Children’s League provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics as well as free speech and physical therapy to those up to age 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
To have a child seen at The League or for information, call 301-759-5200.
