Chinese exchange student misses graduation at BW

CUMBERLAND — Boyang Liu’s graduation from Bishop Walsh School was interrupted after travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 prevented him from returning to the U.S. following a holiday in China.
Liu, an exchange student, flew back to China in January for Chinese New Year, which took place in February.
The Chinese New Year holiday is a time for families to gather together, resulting in one of the largest migrations, involving over three billion people. On Chinese New Year’s Eve, citizens were told not to have any gatherings and just to stay at home because the coronavirus had spread from its epicenter in Wuhan.
“People went from Wuhan to different parts of the country for Chinese New Year, so the virus got out of Wuhan,” Liu said.
During this time, Liu said that only one person could go outside every three days due to the severity of the situation. He said that things lightened up after cases started going down, but after news of asymptomatic carriers came out tensions went back up.
These changes and travel restrictions took Liu by surprise.
“I only asked for two weeks off, my return ticket was also two weeks later,” he said. “I didn’t think that the virus would spread and I wouldn’t be able to go back.”
Liu, a Shandong native, didn’t know that he wouldn’t be able to return to the U.S. until he traveled over 200 miles to get to Beijing to board his flight. He had called several hours before to check if he could return and received confirmation that he could.
“When I was checking in, suddenly the workers came up to us and told us that except for U.S. citizens or green card holders, other people were not allowed to board the plane,” Liu said. “I was only one hour away from going back.”
Liu officially graduated on June 12. Because of continued restrictions, he could not return to receive his diploma. Bishop Walsh gave the diploma to one of his friends who stays with the same host family. The school’s graduation ceremony was also livestreamed, but Liu did not attend because he could not find the link.
“I stayed at home and passed the day very normally,” he said.
He said he is “very sad” that he could not attend his high school graduation.
“It’s definitely a big disappointment,” he said. “High school graduation isn’t a small thing, it’s a step in a person’s development.”
Liu encountered a lot of difficulty during the school year because his school used Google Classrooms, a website that he can’t directly access in China.
“We have to use a VPN to access Google Classrooms, and sometimes even just connecting to the VPN can take 30 minutes,” Liu said.
He compared the school environments in China and the U.S. to each other, stating that the atmosphere in the U.S. “was much more relaxed.”
“The schools in the U.S. and in China have completely different approaches to education,” Liu said. “The schools in China … I can’t say it’s hell, but it’s pretty close. Every day from sun up to sun down you’re only studying.”
Liu said that on some days a student in China might wake up at 5 a.m. for school and not be able to return home until 10 p.m. His schedule in the U.S. gave him much more free time and liberty to pursue his own interests, and he said that his classmates and teachers had much kinder attitudes.
His future plans have been affected by the virus and travel restrictions associated with it.
“I was originally excited about going to college,” he said. “All of my friends from China had already started college; I was the only one still in high school. … I was finally able to go to college, but then this situation happened.”
Liu will be attending Penn State with a major in kinesiology in the fall. He said he wasn’t sure how he was going to be affected by reopening in the fall, but some of his friends who were already at Penn State said there was possibility of collaboration with schools in Chinese cities to help these students take classes remotely.
“It’s a big regret (that I can’t go to classes in person),” he said. “In the first year of college, you get to become familiar with friends, the environment and classes to help you figure out your major, but I don’t have this opportunity anymore.
“I hope that this disease quickly goes away,” he said. “It’s affected basically everyone in the world. The earlier things improve, the better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.