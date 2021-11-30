CUMBERLAND, Md. — Loft 129 will hold its first holiday gala on Dec. 11 with an evening of Christmas music.
The nonprofit’s board established the event as a fundraiser to help support the venue’s mission of bringing live performances to the city’s downtown.
“The event will feature area musicians coming together to offer an evening of Christmas favorites,” said board member Jim Roderick. “We’re very excited about it.”
Located at 129 Baltimore St., Loft 129 is located on the second floor of the former Oxford House Restaurant. The gala will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature a seven-piece band that includes horns and a lead vocalist performing a 90-minute set of holiday favorites.
The band consists of Barry Gurley, keyboard and vocals; Beau Hartman, lead vocalist; Jim Roderick, guitar; Mark Gauthier, drums; Brian Plitnik, bass; Rich Norwood, saxophones; and Tom Simpson, trumpet. The group will perform Christmas classics by artists such as Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Stevie Wonder.
“It’s a fundraiser to help support us,” Roderick said. “We want to help build the cultural atmosphere downtown by offering quality entertainment and promoting the performing arts.”
Loft 129 opened in August and features put on by area promoters.
Roderick said community support is key. The nonprofit faces many operation expenses, including annual fees to music publishers in order for artists to perform licensed music in the venue.
For more information on Loft 129 including tickets for the Dec. 11 fundraiser, visit Loft129.org. Donations by check to Loft 129 can be mailed to: Loft 129, Inc., 841 Windsor Road, Cumberland, MD, 21502. All contributions are tax deductible.
