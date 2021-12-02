LAVALE — Cole Brown recalled his early years as a LaVale Lions Club member when he helped the organization with its annual Christmas tree fundraiser.
The club once sold a variety of evergreens grown by local farmers.
“That started up on LaVale Plaza,” he said.
“Back then we were moving close to 800 trees per season,” said Brown, who has been a Lion for more than 45 years.
A lot has changed.
The club recently learned that because of a national Christmas tree shortage, its supplier could not honor a business arrangement for this year’s tree sale.
“That really floored us,” Brown said.
After many phone calls, the Lions found a supplier in Canada.
“We had to go to the extremes we did to keep the tradition going,” he said of providing quality Christmas trees to consumers in order to generate money that supports a variety of local causes.
Volunteers Thursday morning at Lions Field, 1111 Braddock Road, unloaded 475 trees trucked in from Québec, and another 80 from local farms.
The trees include Fraser firs, range in size from 6 to 10 feet, cost between $65 and $75 and will be sold at Lions Field from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“We’ll sell every day until we sell out,” Lions member Gene Munro, who organized the tree sale, said.
“Come early and take a look at our trees,” he said. “We think there will be some beautiful trees this year.”
Tree shortages explained
Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials said.
“It’s a double whammy — weather and supply chain problems are really hampering the industry,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, an industry trade group. “Growers have been hard hit by floods, fires, smoke, drought, extreme weather conditions.”
Record-breaking heat and wildfires in late June took a heavy toll on Christmas tree farms in Oregon and Washington, two of the nation’s largest growers.
Warner could not provide an estimate of how many fewer trees there will be this year but because it takes up to 10 years to grow, the crop loss will be felt for many seasons to come.
The shortage of truck drivers is making it harder and more expensive to transport live trees from farms to stores and tree lots.
Warner’s advice: “Shop early. If you see something you like, buy it.”
The artificial tree industry is also struggling with supply troubles as clogged ports and the lack of truckers delay shipments and raise costs, Caroline Tuan, chief operating officer of Balsam Hill, which sells artificial trees online, told AP.
The company’s trees are about 20% more expensive this year and there is less variety.
“We have to bring our products over from our factories (in China), and that has been very challenging,” Tuan said. “All of that has impacted us, which means that we have fewer trees to sell as an industry.”
Christmas tree trivia
• “Green fir trees were first used by pagans during Roman times to celebrate the winter solstice and other seasonal festivals.” — SaturdayEveningPost.com
• Artificial Christmas trees made of brush bristles were developed in the U.S. in the 1930s, followed by mass production of aluminum and plastic trees in the 1950s and 1960s. — Britannica.com
• In 1963, the National Christmas Tree was not lit until Dec. 22 because of a national 30-day mourning period following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. — History.com
• “The U.S. has more than 4,000 Christmas tree recycling programs, and the trees have been used to make sand and soil erosion barriers and placed in ponds to provide shelter for fish.” — AccuWeather.com
• For the first time in roughly 80 years, the Christmas tree on display in Rockefeller Center is from Maryland. The 79-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce came from Elkton, Cecil County. — The Associated Press
Join the Club
The LaVale Lions Club welcomes new members.
“Women are (as) equally invited as men,” Brown said.
Learn more at lavalelions.com.
