CUMBERLAND — A sure sign of the coming holiday season arrived in downtown Cumberland on Friday morning.
The city’s Christmas tree, which Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said was donated by resident Linda Cosner, was erected on the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall Friday.
The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 25, with festivities starting at 6 p.m.
Kelleher said details were still being ironed out, but the event will include musical entertainment and ice cream from the Queen City Creamery.
For other holiday activities, Kelleher said, kids will be able to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at The Book Center from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 26, as well as the first three Saturdays in December.
Breakfast with Santa will also be hosted each Saturday leading up to the holiday except Christmas Eve. The Nov. 26 breakfast will be at Cafe Mark, Dec. 3 at Culinaire Cafe, Dec. 10 at Queen City Creamery and Dec. 17 at Mezzos. All require reservations except Cafe Mark.
The city will also host a New Year’s Eve ball drop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.