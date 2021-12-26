Allegany County graphic

CUMBERLAND — Live Christmas trees and greenery can be dropped off for recycling through Jan. 30 at several sites. All decorations and fasteners must be removed.

• Cumberland: PPG Road mulch site can be used after Jan. 30.

• Flintstone: Residential refuse site.

• Frostburg: Lower Consol Road ballfield parking lot.

• LaVale: Lions Field.

• Little Orleans: Residential refuse site.

• Lonaconing: Little League parking lot.

• Mount Savage: Recreational park next to recycling bin.

• Oldtown: Residential refuse site.

Any questions, visit www.alleganygov.org/recycle, email recycling@alleganygov.org or call 301-777-5933, ext. 359.

