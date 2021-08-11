WESTERNPORT — St. James Episcopal Church, Westernport, has canceled its clothing giveaway scheduled for Aug. 13.
Church officials said they hope to hold the distribution of free items the second Friday in September.
Debra Ann Fisher, 64, of Short Gap, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at UPMC, Cumberland, Md. Services will be announced at a later date. Scarpelli Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
CUMBERLAND — Memorial services for Rebecca Jane Wallace originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug., 15, 2021, at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cresaptown, has been postponed. Once the service has been rescheduled, updated service times will be posted accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.