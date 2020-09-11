Church fire causes $3,000 damage

Firefighters exit Good News Assembly of God Church, 525 National Highway in LaVale, on Thursday after extinguishing a fire inside the building.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

LAVALE — Fire Thursday afternoon at a LaVale church caused about $3,000 damage, state fire investigators said.

The fire at Good News Assembly of God Church at 500 National Highway started when someone cleaning sprayed disinfectant into a light switch, creating sparks and igniting the fire behind a wall, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

About 30 firefighters needed 10 minutes to control the fire, which started about 1:40 p.m.

