Church fire causes $3,000 damage

LAVALE — Fire Thursday afternoon at a LaVale church caused about $3,000 damage, state fire investigators said.
The fire at Good News Assembly of God Church at 500 National Highway started when someone cleaning sprayed disinfectant into a light switch, creating sparks and igniting the fire behind a wall, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
About 30 firefighters needed 10 minutes to control the fire, which started about 1:40 p.m.
