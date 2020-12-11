Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will hold a free drive-thru Christmas dinner Dec. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Free dinners are usually held the third Saturday of the month.
WESTERNPORT - Margaret Maxine Paugh of Westernport passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Born Sept. 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Gladys (Morton) Gift. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Paugh; sister, Elizabeth Ann Gift, and brother, Robert "Bob" Gift…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.