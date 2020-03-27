Churches adapt to pandemic

CUMBERLAND — Local religious institutions are adapting to the COVID-19 crisis by taking sermons online and services to doorsteps.
“It’s actually pushed the church forward — out of an analog world and into a digital world, which every other American has been doing,” said Pastor Larry Stevens of North Star Church in Rawlings. “We’re actually putting content out throughout the week. People are looking for something to help get them through the day. We’re becoming a seven-day-a-week church.”
The non-denominational church has revamped the way its services are provided following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement last week that Maryland will follow federal guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus and prohibit events that draw more than 10 people.
Desiring to still keep its service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as normal as possible, the church will, barring new guidance, be launching a drive-in style worship, where members park their car in the parking lot to watch a big screen projection of the proceedings while having their radios tuned to listen.
“Instead of a speaker on the side of the window, it’s their car radio,” said Stevens. “Audio quality is the car radio.”
The church also launched a YouTube channel (NorthStar Ministries) that has all of the church’s services and videos on it, whether it be his noon daily “quick devotional videos” that are also sent digitally to church members or Sunday morning worship.
The church in the coming weeks also plans on using the remote conferencing service Zoom to conduct face-to-face small group interactions four nights a week at 7 p.m., Stevens said.
“I’m not sure the church is ever going to be just on Sunday again. People live seven days a week, not one day. We are going to have to come in sometimes and interact,” said Stevens. “The church adds value to culture. It brings hope to the culture. I don’t know if our culture will ever get back to where it was just a month ago.”
On Wednesday, Our Lady of the Mountains Parish videoed a Stations of the Cross ceremony at St. Patrick Church.
“We’re putting our bulletin online. A number of our parishioners aren’t online,” said Father Greg Chervenak. “It’s been challenging us to be better than we were electronically.”
The church is using its website, olmcumberland.org, as a central hub where people can find Mass, talks and a link to its YouTube page. The church is also trying to collect as many parishioner emails as possible to lower the number of informational mailings sent out.
As well, the church will bring food to people in need and set it on their doorstep; all they have to do is call the parish office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“We all say we don’t have enough time to pray; now we have all the time,” said Chervenak.
In Ridgeley, West Virginia, the Rev. Rick Jewell and Calvary United Methodist have taken to streaming sermons on Facebook Live.
“We’re not able to do a full service because of the size of our church,” said Jewell, who retired in 2016 and will leave the church in June. “We live in a technological age and we have to adapt. We’ve never had a time like this. As Christians, we’re an Easter people and we know the church will resurrect.”
LaVale Baptist Church and the Rev. Jim Jeffries are putting his sermons up on the church website and Facebook and are using a system called One Call Now, which sends a prerecorded message to all the members of the church at one time.
“It’s definitely letting us know some of the things we should have done to come into the 21st century,” said Jeffries.
Solid Rock Baptist Church in Corriganville streams its 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday services on its website, www.solidrockibc.org.
A streamed Easter sunrise service is also being considered, as is a streamed Sunday School hour.
For further information, contact Pastor John Klink at 804-761-5088 and 814-709-2104.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.