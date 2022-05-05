FROSTBURG — Engaging with and helping out the community is part of the Western Baptist Association's mission.
So, when members of the Mountain City Church congregation came to Pastor Joe Saweikis around Christmastime and said a neighbor had a tarp on their house and was in need of a new roof, taking action was an easy choice.
Congregation members Jim and Lana McConnell asked Tom and Valerie Montgomery if they could go to the church and seek assistance, Valerie Montgomery said.
The Montgomerys, who live in Cresaptown, had gone four years using a tarp on a damaged portion of the roof.
Preparations and the collection of donations started in earnest in January. Various churches like Mountain City Church, LaVale Baptist Church, Gospel Life Church, Pleasant View Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and others got involved in the process, Saweikis said.
The breakthrough came when Cumberland-based Hite Roofing donated the required materials for the job, giving the conglomerate of churches the required funds and materials to get the project started.
Starting April 28, a group from the various local churches got to work. A worker from Hite Roofing oversaw the project to make sure everyone was taking necessary precautions.
"Things went wonderful; the roof is on," said Saweikis.
The group managed to finish up as the Montgomerys looked on prior to the rain Sunday.
"We're very fortunate and blessed," said Montgomery. "It's just a long time coming."
