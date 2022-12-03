KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County residents had the chance to discuss their concerns for the upcoming legislative session with the county’s elected officials during two meetings on Thursday evening.
Del. Gary Howell and Sen. Randy Smith, along with Delegate-elect Rick Hillenbrand and Senator-elect Jay Taylor spoke with residents for an hour apiece in Carpendale and Keyser. Howell, the speaker pro tempore of the House of Delegates, represents the state’s 87th district and Hillenbrand was elected to represent the 88th. Taylor will join Smith, who has served for seven years, in representing the 14th senatorial district.
Bridge, fire department concerns raised in Carpendale
Both meetings drew about 10 people. In Carpendale, Mineral County Volunteer Firefighters Association President Chad Lindsay urged the legislators to consider resuming reimbursements for workers’ compensation to fire departments. Those payments stopped about three years ago, Lindsay said, and the funds are sorely missed.
“The fund that we put together for the fire marshal’s office — to help departments get some grant money to renew equipment and keep up with the times and things like that — that account within two years will run dry, and there is no plan as of yet to fund that either,” Lindsay said.
Firefighters in Mineral County and statewide have been impacted by rising costs for critical pieces of equipment and gasoline, said Lindsay.
“The fire departments are expected to perform on a daily basis with very short funding right now. We need some help,” Lindsay said.
Where workers’ compensation used to cost around $2,000 annually, said Lindsay, inflation and other factors have driven that figure to roughly $10,000.
Calls are up, too. In Fort Ashby alone, Lindsay said, first responders used to handle about 425 calls annually and this year have responded to almost 700.
“That’s a big hit if you need to buy a new fire truck or a new hose. Nothing lasts forever,” Lindsay said.
“We need some help, sooner than later, or there will be departments closing their doors in West Virginia,” Lindsay said. “The citizens are going to feel when their insurances start rising because the nearest fire department is 25 miles away. That’s reality, and it’s coming.”
Howell asked whether workers’ comp was their leading concern, and Lindsay said it was “one of the leading topics.”
In addition to building a bridge connecting Carpendale to Maryland, Keyser resident James Lough asked about the possibility of adding highway access for residents of Keyser’s North End when trains block the tracks. Some blockages have reportedly lasted as long as two hours, creating access concerns for potential emergencies.
“We have to give the people of northern Keyser some relief,” Lough said.
Howell said state Division of Highways is working with Keyser officials to design such a bridge with potential federal funds.
“It might be a bridge, or a ramp to the existing bridge,” Howell said. “They’re looking at both, but they’re doing the engineering. They’ve applied for the grant to get that money right now, so that’s already in the works. Economic development is working with CSX right now on a chunk of this property here in Carpendale for a bridge to Maryland. Both of those are well along, further along than they’ve ever been before.”
Smith proposes drug user sterilization during Keyser meeting
In Keyser, attendees’ discussion with the elected officials centered largely on the state’s overtaxed and underfunded foster care system, and the impact of drug use on child abuse.
Cindy Pyles, a Keyser resident and Burlington United Methodist Family Services’ Resource Development manager, told the legislators that the organization helps the more than 7,000 children in foster care. What they need, Pyles said, is an “advocate.”
They’re in need of program funds, including for a planned recovery house opening in February, Pyles said.
At SARAH’s House, Burlington’s program for children who have been the victims of sex abuse, two more employees have been hired due to the increasing amount of cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyles said.
“We’re in deep need of funding. We really are,” Pyles said.
David Boden, the Mineral County Democrat who recently challenged Howell for his seat, spoke of “the dire need” for solutions to opioid misuse and its impacts. Boden said he’d be “willing to bet at least 65 to 70%” of child abuse is drug-related.
Boden proposed development of a 15-year plan to address the state’s opioid problems “that involves law enforcement and involves the criminal, but also involves rehabilitation and getting jobs filled that investigate these child things.”
“Mineral County after dark is a much different place than it is during the daytime,” Boden said. “We need help. The whole state needs help.”
Smith said he is the lead sponsor of a bill being drafted for the upcoming session that proposes people convicted of drug offenses voluntarily sterilize themselves to potentially receive a reduced sentence.
“If you get caught with drugs — and it’s all voluntary, you don’t have to — but if you want to lessen your prison sentence, if you’re a man, you can get a vasectomy so you can’t produce anymore,” Smith said. “If you’re a woman, then you get your tubes tied, so you don’t bring any more drug babies into the system. Now, you don’t have to. If you don’t you’re going to jail for a very long time. If you volunteer for the program, then you get a lesser sentence.”
While some might say such a proposal is “cruel and unfair and violates Constitutional rights, until we cut the head of the snake off ... we’re trying to take care of the problem after the fact. We’re not stopping the problem,” Smith said.
“The drug babies are hitting the school system, and it’s getting worse and worse,” Smith claimed. “That’s where you’re having your behavioral problems.”
Asked how that would help solve the problem, Smith said they “wouldn’t be having kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.