CUMBERLAND — A large crowd was on hand for the Back the Blue Rally held outside City Hall on Sunday afternoon.
Sponsored by the Allegany County Republican Women’s Club, the event featured several guests and elected officials who spoke in support of the men and women of law enforcement. Citizens are offering support for police in a time where threats to reduce funding for law enforcement have become a topic of debate in communities across America.
Chuck Ternent, Cumberland Police Department chief, spoke at the rally and said policing must respond to changes in society.
“The nation is changing again, and good or bad, the police department must change with it,” said Ternent. “We try to improve our services every day.
“There are some aspects of police reform that are needed to keep up with the changing world. But I do believe that we need to base our changes on well thought out practical professional best practices and not rules made by people who get on Facebook and are basing their decisions on emotion.”
Law enforcement suffered in recent years from videos on cable news and the internet showing officers making questionable decisions.
“Each one of our officers would risk their lives for you all despite your ethnic background or beliefs,” said Ternent. “They know their position and they do take it seriously. They know they have an obligation to help you and I am very proud of all of our officers and public safety employees.”
Officer Clyde Boatwright is the president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, serving more than 21,000 members. He said 179 officers across the country have died in the line of duty since 2020.
“It is no secret that our profession is going through a rough period both locally and nationally but it takes the support of people like you here today and our officers feel that support like this makes their efforts all worthwhile,” said Boatwright, who led the crowd in a back the blue chant.
“Don’t be deterred. We must ignore the negativity and stay in the fight, keep pushing, stay safe and I want you to know we love you and have your back,” he added.
Del. Jason Buckel said he would continue to fight efforts to defund the police in the Maryland Legislature.
“There are folks where I serve in Annapolis who frankly don’t like that policy very much,” said Buckel. “There are folks that propose legislation that don’t really appreciate what our police do and they make things more difficult for them. We understand that, just like in every profession, there is occasionally a bad apple. But 99% of officers prove over and over they are doing the right thing and they deserve to be appreciated and allowed to do their jobs.”
Del. Mike McKay urged citizens to pray for the safety of our law enforcement members.
“It’s no secret that for those who work in law enforcement every day is a step into the unknown ... a risk. And yet these men and women boldly wear a uniform and badge and selflessly put themselves in harm’s way every day,” said McKay.
Tanya Gomer, Allegany County grant writer, acted as emcee for the event. CPD Officer Alan Zapf spoke about the Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services which helps young people stay off the streets by offering activities through their facility at 119 N. Centre St., Cumberland.
Other speakers included Jake Shade, county commissioner; Ray Morriss, Cumberland mayor; Councilman Eugene Frazier, State’s Attorney James Elliott, Michael Mudge, Jay Cook, Timmy Friend, and J.R. Grim, of FOP #144 Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
