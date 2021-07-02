CUMBERLAND — No one spoke in support of keeping Maryland’s 6th Congressional District configuration intact during a hearing on the topic Wednesday, with citizens instead calling for boundaries to be redrawn to offer more equitable representation.
The virtual meeting was conducted by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan panel created by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan with the goal of drawing fair and representative legislative and Congressional district maps before the 2022 elections.
Although citizens from across Maryland were permitted to testify, the focus was Allegany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties in the 6th Congressional District. About 25 citizens participated in the listening session with comments limited to three minutes.
The district has been in the national spotlight as an example of extreme gerrymandering. Issues with the district arose in 2011 when the boundaries were reconfigured under Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat.
Prior to 2011, the 6th District was made up of Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick, Carroll and northern portions of Baltimore and Harford counties, plus a small portion of Montgomery County. Largely rural, the district typically voted Republican.
In 2011, the district was changed to include Garrett, Allegany, Washington and southwestern Frederick County, including the city of Frederick. In addition, a large portion of western Montgomery County was added, including the cities of Clarksburg, Germantown, Gaithersburg and Poolesville. Following the reconfiguration, the 6th District has voted Democrat, with U.S. Reps. John Delaney and David Trone, both Democrats, recently winning election.
Trone currently represents the district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The changes to the district ended up in litigation, with Hogan subsequently establishing the commission to have the maps redrawn. The commission has expressed that the districts represent roughly 720,000 people each.
Bob Spear of Garrett County said race, ethnicity and other demographic factors should not be the focus. He said the objectives should be to “equalize the populations of all districts within a state, to draw a compact (district) shape and to avoid all other considerations. ...
“If we just use population, compactness and keeping neighbors together we would be much better off ... have a system based on mathematics,” he said. “The whole idea is to eliminate human decision-making so that any high school civics class could follow these rules and create district boundaries and they would all be the same. You use zip code tabulation areas. You end up with district maps that are fair and reasonable and we don’t need to argue and litigate about them forever.”
Several participants voiced support for single-member districts rather than having two or more delegates from one district. The Maryland House of Delegates has one delegate from each district, however some districts are divided into subdistricts, which also have delegates increasing the district’s representation.
Justin Wages of Frederick County lives in the 8th District but said he wants Frederick County put in the 6th District.
“The most pressing issue in this region is the lack of representation that Western Maryland experiences in Congress from extreme gerrymandering,” said Wages. “There is no reason for Western Maryland to be lumped into Montgomery County other than for gerrymandering. When the current district was first put into practice Rep. Roscoe Bartlett (a Republican), who never received less than 57% of the vote in District 6, lost by nearly 20%. There is no way to convince me that this is not intentional. Western Maryland deserves to be heard.”
