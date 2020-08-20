Citizens want Washington Street bridge rebuilt

CUMBERLAND — Numerous West Side residents participated in a press conference Tuesday in front of the Washington Street bridge in an effort to garner support for a new span at the site.
Located in the city’s historic district, the Washington Street bridge is one of three aging bridges on the city’s West Side that span CSX Transportation railroad lines. All three are either partially or completely closed due to their deteriorated conditions.
“We need to work together to construct a new bridge and connect our city again,” said West Side resident Doug Schwab. “The Washington Street bridge is only 50-feet of bridge. A distance I think we can overcome if everyone works together to make it so. We don’t want to be the generation who gave up on the dream of success that built Cumberland.”
The Washington Street span, which was closed three years ago, has been shut down the longest of the three bridges, but its issues began nearly a decade ago.
In 2012, the two-lane span was reduced to one lane after structural issues were discovered during an inspection. Additional deterioration was discovered in April 2016 and the bridge was completely closed to vehicular traffic. CSX made basic repairs to the span and it opened to one-lane of traffic in October that year.
However, a train strike in August 2017 closed the bridge indefinitely. In June 2018, another train strike caused additional damage.
“I open my eyes now and see a break in the heart of this magnificent street,” said Ed Mullaney, a West Side resident. “It is detrimental to our economic well-being. We have endured this bridge closure for way too long.”
Terry Murphy of the Washington Street Association pointed out the need for a bridge during emergencies.
“When it comes to safety and security, minutes count,” she said. “With a heart attack, or stroke, or fire. If a trash can catches fire, a room can be fully engulfed in four minutes. It is very important that all bridges are open.”
State Sen. George Edwards said the bridge is not a state bridge.
“But, we at the state level are willing to work the best we can,” he said. “We can get people together. As you know, with the virus our revenues are down, but we still have a capital budget which is based on other types of revenues. So we potentially could, once you all get some good numbers together that say what it might take to do this ... be able to help get some money out of our capital budget to help do something here.
Del. Jason Buckel said the local delegation will do anything it can to help.
“Let’s come up with a plan, let’s get everyone on board for one plan and one cost and we will work hard for a solution,” he said.
