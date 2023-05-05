CUMBERLAND — Most folks would probably be surprised to learn a team of divers is part of the routine upkeep for a local building, David Goad said.
Goad is director of community relations and resource development at Friends Aware, a nonprofit organization that provides support to individuals with developmental disabilities.
On the group’s campus is a life enrichment center housed in a building with a sprinkler system that would be activated in the event of a fire.
“We have to have precautionary issues,” Goad said of the need to protect residents, staff and visitors. “We hope we never have to use it.”
Here’s where the situation gets complicated.
Public water, by the time it reached the facility, wouldn’t have enough pressure to trigger the sprinklers.
That means Friends Aware must keep an on-site massive water tank filled and ready to go at all times.
The reservoir requires examination and maintenance that includes a check for sediment that could clog pipes in the building if the sprinklers were started.
“When they did the inspection they had two divers in the tank,” Goad said of recent contracted work that also involved a robot. “They come out and do a full report on it.”
Work to keep the tank up and running can be expensive.
But Friends Aware receives no direct state funding, and relies on grants and fundraisers to operate.
That’s where Lee Borror — senior community development specialist and human relations commission administrator for the Cumberland Neighborhood Advisory Commission — comes in.
“I have a huge list of community partners,” she said of groups involved in the Community Development Block Grant programs.
The mayor and City Council this week approved a 2023 annual action plan for projects in the CDBG program, which includes a five-year schedule governed by federal regulations.
The projects total nearly $800,000 awarded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and fall under categories of housing and rehabilitation, facilities and infrastructure, administration and planning, and public services.
Friends Aware was allocated $60,000 for its water tank improvements, as well as $18,000 each for roof work and a generator installation.
“A lot of these things would not happen without the funding,” Goad said. “This is very vital.”
The CDBG projects also include $27,000 for sidewalk work at Jane Frazier Village, $303,000 for improvements at Constitution Park, $125,000 for an exterior camera project at the YMCA transitional shelter and $20,500 for an abuse intervention program at the Family Crisis Resource Center.
“The reporting is onerous sometimes,” Borror said of paperwork that applicants for the grants must complete. “There’s just basically a lot of red tape.”
Additionally, the city never knows how much money it will receive down the road.
“That comes from Congress,” she said.
But despite challenges to get the funds, city staffers are enthusiastic about what the money can do for Cumberland with help from its community partners and sub recipients, Borror said.
“We are very grateful to them,” she said. “By national standards, we have some very high-level programs and services in Cumberland (and) Allegany County.”
