CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council at Tuesday's meeting authorized transfer of the 1845 Canada Hose House to the Allegany County Historical Society.
ACHS recently submitted to GovDeals.com the winning $156,000 bid for the property at 400 N. Mechanic St.
The historical society plans to use the former firehouse, located outside the Viaduct border of the city historic district, for activities, including a discovery center to conduct historical research, artifact analysis and public education events.
ACHS President Dave Williams thanked the council for making the building available.
"It's the oldest working neighborhood in town," he told the council.
The historical society envisions the firehouse as an anchor for development of the neighborhood, which has a history of artisans and craftsmen including a comb maker, blacksmiths, pubs and tanneries.
As part of the sales process, ACHS must pay GovDeals a 7.5% fee, which brings its total for the property to $167,700.
ACHS, a nonprofit, created an online donation portal at alleganycountyhistory.org for contributions to help with the building's renovation start-up costs that include meeting city code requirements.
Additionally, part of the project will restore functionality of the original bay front and rear doors.
The council also authorized transfer of 411 Frederick Street, also sold on GovDeals, to Sarit Lisogorsky for $94,000.
According to documentation Lisogorsky provided the city, the property will be renovated for long- and mid-term residential rental apartments.
In other city news, the council:
• Declared picnic tables formerly in Constitution Park as surplus property for sale, giveaway or disposal.
• Authorized an agreement from Tyler Technologies, Inc. of Yarmouth, Maine, for software services for one year at $83,810.
• Held a closed-session meeting to discuss potential acquisition of a Cumberland property.
• Accepted a proposal from CBIZ Insurance Services, Inc., 44 Baltimore Street, to renew the public officials liability insurance policy for one year at $27,300.
