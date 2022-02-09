CUMBERLAND — Cumberland's mayor and City Council voted last week to approve Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
The measure was unanimously approved 5-0 by the council at its regular meeting at City Hall. The occasion will be celebrated annually on June 19 with city employees receiving a paid holiday.
"To me the idea of having a holiday to celebrate the freeing of the slaves makes perfect sense," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss.
Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and carry the message that slavery was abolished.
The Juneteenth holiday was approved by Congress on June 17, 2021. In a rare bipartisan moment, the Senate passed the measure unanimously with the House of Representatives approving the holiday with a 415-14 margin. The state of Maryland ratified the holiday about the same time.
Morriss said the date could have been based on other events like the date the Emancipation Proclamation was passed, but he was pleased a date was chosen.
"I believe in 1865 word got to Texas that all the slaves were free and they used that date as a celebration," said Morriss. "It was passed by the federal government and (Maryland) so we're going to acknowledge it and it's going to be a holiday for our community, too."
Morriss added that the holiday will be "a benefit to our employees as well." He said the city's average daily payroll is roughly $42,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.