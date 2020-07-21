CUMBERLAND — City officials announced Tuesday the names of 17 organizations that will share in $36,000 in grant funding made possible by the hotel/motel accommodation tax.
The list of recipients and their grant amounts were approved by the mayor and City Council at Tuesday’s virtual meeting. The Allegany County Museum received the largest portion with a $3,800 grant.
Each year, a portion of the hotel/motel accommodation tax collected by Allegany County is distributed to the city of Cumberland. City officials subsequently make a portion available to nonprofits located within the Cumberland city limits that help attract visitors to the area.
The level of available funding was reduced this year due to the impact of the coronavirus on the accommodation industry. Some local hotels and motels experienced a vacancy rate of nearly 90% during the spring. The result has been a decrease of more than 20% in funding compared to last’s years distribution of $46,265 to 19 organizations.
In addition to the museum, Canal Place was awarded $3,600, followed by $3,500 for the Embassy Theatre, and $3,400 for Mountain Maryland Trails.
Other recipients include the Allegany County Historical Society, $2,480; the Allegany Arts Council, $2,300; the Western Maryland Jaycees Junior Chamber, $2,180; and the Mason Cup Marbles Tournament, $2,100.
The Allegany County NAACP was awarded $2,000, while Friends Aware, Inc. received $1,600 and Tri-State Concert Association was awarded $1,500; Cumberland Theatre, $1,400; Mountainside Baroque, $1,360; Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, $1,212; and Allegany Allied Arts, $1,090.
Community groups receiving under $1,000 included the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization and the Women’s Civic Club of Maryland.
