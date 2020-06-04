City clears way for onsite fines for nuisance violations

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to do away with a warning process for nuisance violations, clearing the way for officers to issue citations and fines to offenders.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the council members voted to repeal the old nuisance code to allow swift action on violations such as high grass and weeds, burning leaves and feeding feral animals.
The action was taken during a meeting held via Zoom video conferencing and appearing on Facebook.
Mike Cohen, city attorney, explained the new code.
"City officers and officials responsible for enforcing the nuisance code can now issue onsite citations," he said. "That means if they see a violation, they can, right then and there, write a ticket. That has not been the case (in the past). Now they can treat a violation sort of like a speeding ticket. If they see it, they write the ticket and the person has to deal with it. There is no need for any form of advance notice anymore."
With spring bringing quick growth of grass and weeds, Morriss said getting the code in place was necessary.
"I understand the reason to expedite it," said Morris. "This is the growing season and now is the time when we need to have our enforcement out there. I think it is a good rewrite of the ordinances. I think it raises the standards in some areas and also streamlines the issuance of citations and I think that is going to be critical for people to properly maintain their property. I think that is a good thing."
Cohen said, "All advance notice required to abate has been eliminated from the code. It's no longer required to give 30 days' notice or anything along those lines. That helps speed up the process.
"It allows for the imposition of greater fines. The fines are now going to be up to $300 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second offense and the fines can be doubled if not paid or a trial is not requested in a timely manner."
Cohen said the doubling of fines was permitted under state law but the old city code didn't allow for it.
"One of the features of the code is property owners can be required to abate or fix the conditions. If they won't do that, the city can fix them at the owner's expense," Cohen said. "That would specifically include all labor and materials supplied by the city or a third party contractor. The old version did not clarify that."
Cohen said the new code, "Prohibits leaf burnings and fires which are public safety issues or which are subject to smoke complaints. So if citizens have neighbors who are burning items that are causing troublesome smoke, they can call in and the fires will be dealt with. It prohibits feeding or giving water to feral animals. People like to feed animals that otherwise wouldn't be present at their home. That is something that is not going to be legal anymore."
