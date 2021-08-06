CUMBERLAND — The city’s skateboard enthusiasts are one step closer to opening a skate park in Cumberland after receiving the official support of the City Council during the governing body’s Wednesday evening meeting.
In recent months, Councilman Seth Bernard has been in conversations with a group of 10 citizens about the possibility of opening a skate park within city limits. Advocates say that the availability of such a facility would give local youth access to a constructive, low-cost physical activity while also potentially providing a selling point for more tourists to visit Cumberland.
“In my opinion, this is a much needed, long overdue addition to the community,” Bernard said.
One of the group members, Corner Tavern owner Greg Bender, presented more information about the potential park during the public comment portion of the meeting. Along with a cadre of skaters and BMX riders who showed up in support, Bender was joined in the audience by other members of the group, including organizer Cheyenne Jenkins and Philip Scolaro, who works with a group of citizens in Hagerstown who recently successfully lobbied for the construction of a skate park in that city.
The city’s skateboarders, Bender said, currently have nowhere to go in town.
“A lot of people might be asking, ‘Does Cumberland really need a skate park? And why do we need a skate park?’” Bender said. “Our obvious answer is going to be yes, we do need a skate park.”
In addition to the park’s potential tourism benefits, Bender said, having a new skate park built in Cumberland is well-supported by the community, who have strongly expressed their interest.
“So far, we have over 2,000 signatures of people in support of having a skate park here in Cumberland,” Bender said, noting that equates to roughly 10% of the city’s population. “That number goes up every single time we have an event where the task force has a table taking signatures.”
Finding a location that balances all the community’s needs is crucial, Bender said. They would work with California-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks to design the facility, he said. Spohn Ranch is also the builder for the Hagerstown park.
“It has to fit our community’s needs, has to work logistically, has to be the perfect balance of each,” Bender said. “I know that’s not an easy thing to do in a city that’s under constant development. We need to find a design that’s geared toward our community, but it also has to be appealing to visitors. We want it to benefit the people who live here. We want to draw people off the highway who are traveling through Western Maryland.”
The park would cost an estimated $360,000 to $450,000 per the quote from Spohn Ranch, Bender said, and they have received a commitment from the county to provide $250,000 for the effort. They are in the process of seeking and securing additional avenues of funding, he said, noting that finding a convenient location has been challenging as well.
Options considered include Cumberland Street, Canal Place and Constitution Park, Bender said, adding that the latter is an “alternative” should a site downtown not come to fruition.
“We need to find out from our community where they want a park,” Bender said. “We need to find out where it’s feasible to have the park. We have to know that not everyone’s going to be happy in the end, but we need the community to help pick the best location available.”
Mayor Ray Morriss commended Bender and the rest of the group for their hard work over the last several months on making the park a reality, and said the council would work with them to help find an ideal location.
“I want you to know how much we really are willing to work with you to find the right location,” Morriss said. “I’ll be honest, I’m open to just about anything to a great extent. There’s a couple places that are kind of difficult to work around to be able to use, but other than that, whatever you all can come up with that will work, works for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.