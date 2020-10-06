City Council candidate charged in domestic incident

CUMBERLAND — A candidate for Cumberland City Council remained jailed Tuesday following his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic incident at a Sentinel Lane residence off Bedford Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Robin Hood Constitution, also known as Mark Anthony Shyrock, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and related offenses following the 7:44 p.m. incident, authorities said.
He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center Tuesday to await his next court appearance.
In addition, Cumberland Police charged Constitution with second-degree assault through a summons served in connection with an alleged assault that occurred May 27 on North Waverly Street during a dispute over a vehicle.
The Monday night arrest was made after deputies interviewed the victim and Constitution and observed injuries consistent with her allegation that she was assaulted and choked by the accused, police said.
The victim was treated for injuries at UPMC Western Maryland following transport by an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance crew stationed at Bowman's addition.
