CUMBERLAND — Thursday evening’s meeting of the Cumberland City Council was a more somber one than usual, Mayor Ray Morriss said, as it was longtime City Clerk Margie Woodring’s final one.
Woodring is retiring Nov. 1 after 36 years of employment with the city. The council voted officially to accept her resignation as part of its business Thursday, and also appointed current community development officer Allison Layton to replace her.
Morriss spoke highly of the “absolutely fabulous” Woodring.
“She is a person of great character and integrity, and has a tremendous knowledge of how the city of Cumberland works and how things are supposed to be done,” Morriss said. “I’m not going to say too much more because I’ll probably get a little emotional, but we’re really going to miss Margie. She has been the epicenter of City Hall.”
Woodring was universally admired by people who worked with her, Morriss said.
“You’re always ahead of the game. You knew what we should be doing,” Councilman Rock Cioni said.
Councilman Eugene Frazier said he’d once been moved to write a poem about Woodring and her sunny disposition called “Here’s to You.”
“It’s how she smiles and makes you feel important,” Frazier said. “Me, sure, I’m a councilman but I’ve seen people come in off the street ... and she’d make them feel she was paying attention to them right then.”
Woodring complimented the city staff and elected leadership as a whole.
“We have solid people in place to manage everything, and it’s the same with the mayor and council,” said Woodring. “I’ve worked with a lot of mayors and councils over the years and you’re all very dedicated. The citizens should appreciate what you bring to the city. Of all the mayors and councils, I can’t say there’s ever been one that was in it for their own purposes. Everybody’s here to make a difference and bring a change to the city.”
The council also honored retiring firefighter John Blankenship, who wasn’t present at the meeting, for 38 years of service.
