CUMBERLAND — Cumberland City Councilman Joe George, who participated in his final meeting Tuesday, said he was “proud to serve the citizens of Cumberland” during his tenure.
George, who was appointed to the council in September 2021, was unsuccessful in a bid to win an additional term. Jimmy Furstenberg bested George in the November General Election and will be sworn in on Jan. 3.
“I was proud to serve the citizens of Cumberland and the employees for the last 16 months,” said George at a City Council work session. “It was a great opportunity and I learned a lot.”
George was chosen by the council from a list of 10 applicants who sought the seat following the resignation of Seth Bernard, who left to concentrate on his career in business.
“I’m very proud of Cumberland,” said George. “We have a very hardworking mayor and City Council. They spend a lot of hours working. I don’t know if people realize how many hours you put in.
“We have good management and we are blessed in that regard, and our rank and file employees work very hard. Our public safety staff is one of the best in the state. I’ve met many from across the state; I’d put them up against anyone.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said, “It has been an honor to work with you. We appreciate all you have done. You put in a lot of work and you made a difference for our citizens.”
A Cumberland native, George is a 1972 graduate of Bishop Walsh High School. He had a long career in the insurance field, climbing the ladder to president of the select services division of CBIZ where he retired in 2016 after 28 years with the company.
Incumbent Councilman Rock Cioni, who won reelection for another four-year term, said he was honored to work with George.
“Joe was a unanimous choice last year when he was selected,” said Cioni. “There was great competition but he was an easy choice. He is an intelligent man with a wonderful heart. We saw that as soon as he came on board.
“I’m sorry to lose him. I know Jimmy (Furstenberg) will do a good job but I will miss Joe very much.”
In other news from Tuesday’s City Council meeting, it was announced that Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent will step down from his position for a 45-day period. Ternent explain that his departure is temporary.
“I am at my 30-year mark with the city and must retire per the state retirement system I am in,” Ternent wrote in an email. “Per the retirement system, I am not allowed to return to work for 45 days to any entity that participates in any state retirement program. So basically there must be a 45 day break in service before the city can re-employ me.”
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson also recently had to step down for 45 days and be rehired due to rules of the state pension plan.
“I love what I do and I am not ready to retire,” said Ternent. “The city has expressed that they would like to keep me. So the plan is for me to take a hiatus starting Jan. 1 and return to work 45 days later in the same position as the chief.”
The City Council voted to install Capt. James Burt as acting chief of police during Ternent’s absence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.