CUMBERLAND — City officials are developing a tax incentive-based marketing plan to attract developers for the site of the former Memorial Hospital.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., briefed Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council on the plan at a virtual work session held Tuesday.
“We basically want to create a program that helps to produce the type of development we need in the city,” said Miller.
Memorial Hospital was vacated in 2009 with the opening of the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, now UPMC Western Maryland, on Willowbrook Road. The former hospital structure on Memorial Avenue was subsequently torn down in 2015. The property still has two parking garages, which offer 300 spaces, located at the south end of the tract.
“The plan would allow developers the opportunity to receive a percentage of the tax revenue that will be realized by the city, for a predetermined number of years, as a result of the improvements,” said Miller.
The program will be designed to allow the terms of an agreement to be negotiated with interested developers.
“I think it is a very good program that will create incentives to entice developers to come to our area,” said Morriss. “At the same time, it gives us a certain amount of control over that development. I think that is what is really important about this. It is all subject to negotiations. But having a process like this will help attract developers to the city of Cumberland where they may have overlooked us in the past.”
Officials hope the model could be extended to other opportunity zones in the city in addition to the former hospital site, which Miller says, could be a proof of concept.
“We will use Memorial Hospital as sort of a pilot for other projects in the city. I think it is something we can use to market ourselves to help promote development throughout the city and set us aside from areas around us,” said Miller.
Maryland Avenue, according to Miller, could be an area to benefit from the plan.
“We have always sort of identified the entire Maryland Avenue corridor as an opportunity area that was in our original (economic development strategic) plan. That is an area with potential for commercial redevelopment or mixed-use development. So this credit program could be used to entice development there,” he said.
The plan, according to Miller, will be similar to programs utilized in other municipalities known as a TIF (tax increment financing) program. A TIF subsidizes companies by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance development in an area or a project site.
“For instance, the CSX-owned property next to Martin’s (Supermarket), obviously there is a hefty price tag on that property. So when a developer comes in and sees that price tag that is obviously going to affect their bottom line. So what we are essentially doing is trying to create a mechanism to help create an additional revenue stream that is directly impacted by the amount of money that they invest into the property for improvements.
“So as the tax assessment increases, (a developer) will realize a benefit from that. Not only does it encourage them to create a product that will realize a higher assessment value, but it also holds the developer’s feet to the fire in terms of a timeline of when it is going to be accomplished. It sort of streamlines the process and incentivizes them to expedite development quick.”
Miller said the ultimate goal is to provide a competitive advantage for the city.
The marketing plan is still being developed and will be further reviewed by the mayor and City Council in the future before being adopted.
