Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.