CUMBERLAND — City officials agreed Tuesday to sell 19 Frederick St. to a Hagerstown-based investment group with the intention of seeing the building functioning as a fully-operational business within 24 months.
The historic building was constructed in 1904, however it has been vacant since 2009 and needs significant repairs.
Cumberland’s mayor and City Council voted to sell the building to the Hagerstown-based Clock Tower Ventures, LLC, for one dollar. However, the contract includes contingencies requiring the investors to achieve various levels of restoration over an 18- to 24-month period to return the building to operational standards.
Clock Town Ventures representatives want to transform the building into a unique bar and events space along with Airbnb rentals on the upper floors. The investors’ plans include creating an Alpine Plant Bar on the main floor, to serve unique beverages that incorporate mainly indoor plants into exotic drink offerings.
“I like that it will be back on the tax rolls and right now it is costing us money,” said Councilman Eugene Frazier.
A group of Cumberland officials toured a bar opened by Clock Tower Ventures on Summit Avenue in Hagerstown and were impressed with their work.
“We had a team of staff go down and tour their facilities in Hagerstown and we wholeheartedly endorse this project,” said Jeff Silka, Cumberland’s city administrator.
Councilwoman Laurie Marchini chaired Tuesday’s City Council meeting since Mayor Ray Morriss was in Annapolis on city business. She said Clock Tower is self-funded.
“They have a track record,” said Marchini. “They are one of the few that come here and don’t want anything like tax incentives and grants. They have their plan and they want to bring it here.”
The city has hoped to find a developer for the three-story Georgian Revival building for several years but had not found the right fit. In addition to the Alpine Plant Bar and events space, the building will have Airbnb units and long-term rental apartments in the building annex.
“The price will be one dollar and this is an ordinance to transfer it with a development agreement to Clock Tower,” said Silka. “They will have to bring it up to standards to get a certificate of occupancy, but we are not project managers. They are private individuals using private capital to improve the building for their use.
“So they will acquire the building and they have certain benchmarks and expectations,” added Silka. “If they fail to fulfill the terms of the agreement, it reverts back to the city. We are protected in the sale because we are selling it, basically giving them the building, based on the expectations that they have presented. We have protected the assets through (contract) language.”
The 118-year-old building was originally a post office and later served as a police station. The last tenant was the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission, but that organization moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009, leaving 19 Frederick St. vacant.
According to city officials, the building needs work on the roof, HVAC, plumbing, fire suppression systems and elevator service.
“They (Clock Tower Ventures) have an 18-month plan. But we are more concerned with progress and seeing it moving along,” said Silka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.