KEYSER, W.Va.- Part of Baltimore Street in Keyser will be repaved following the city entering into an agreement with the owners of a local apartment complex.
While the owners of Baltimore Gardens were supposed to fully pave Baltimore Street when the apartment complex was built in 2020, council member Jim Hannas said during Wednesday's meeting, the paving never took place as dictated.
According to the Baltimore Gardens website, the property is managed by The Severn Companies, based in Annapolis, Maryland.
"After the project was completed, they decided that they were only going to pave approximately three-quarters of the street, and so we said that wouldn't work," Hannas said.
The agreement reached last week and approved by the council Wednesday dictates that the city will be reimbursed by the company for the $50,000 project.
The council also voted in favor of June 4- Aug. 6 as tentative operation dates for the city pool. Council member Jennifer Junkins was not present at Wednesday's meeting.
The Keyser City Council meets next on March 9.
