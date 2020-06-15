CUMBERLAND — City officials said Tuesday they expect construction to begin in July on a 40-unit apartment complex on the city’s East Side.
The complex will be built on Reynolds Street at the site of the former school, which was razed in 2016.
City Council voted unanimously in February to sell the 3.5-acre parcel for $75,000 to Woda Cooper Companies of Columbus, Ohio, the project developer.
Although two prior closing dates have been missed by the developer, city officials expect the deal to go through. Closing dates for May 1 and June 1 did not occur but Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the project remains on track.
“In talking to our permit guys they are moving forward on the design, and we should be getting everything finalized pretty soon,” said Morriss. “They are working on the plan design now. Basically it’s just a formality at this point. We are very optimistic on the construction start and the completion of the apartment complex.”
The four-story structure will contain 34 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Rent will be based on income with units made available to a mix of income levels, according to officials.
East Side School was constructed in 1921 and closed during school consolidation in 1984. The city subsequently purchased the property and had the school demolished after receiving a $500,000 grant from Maryland’s Strategic Demolition and Smart Growth Impact Fund.
