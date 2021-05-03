CUMBERLAND — Nicholas Miller and Brayden Pennington were just starting a 24-hour shift at the Cumberland Fire Department on March 7 when a medical call came in from the Cumberland Arms apartment building at Baltimore and Liberty streets.
But in the span of a couple of minutes and in the distance of just a few city blocks, what began as a routine ambulance call suddenly changed to a life-threatening situation for the tenants of the six-story building.
“When we pulled up, there were people outside waving their arms and they yelled that there was a fire on the third floor,” recalled Pennington, a firefighter and paramedic.
After notifying the fire department of the situation, Pennington and Miller donned their firefighting gear, grabbed their air packs and climbed the stairs to the third floor where they were met in a dimly-lit, smoke-fillled hallway by frightened residents gasping for air.
“We found the apartment where the smoke was coming from. There was a woman in the bathroom and Nick helped her out,” Pennington said.
About the same time, Pennington found a man lying on the floor between the living room and the kitchen.
“He was not able to move. I got him out to the stairwell and handed him off to an EMS crew,” Pennington said.
Miller credited a resident of a neighboring apartment, Bonnie Friend, for helping to make the rescue possible.
“She knocked down the fire with an extinguisher and that slowed the progression of the fire,” Miller said.
Pennington said a hood range extinguishing device also helped douse the fire.
Miller said he was in the hallway when his fellow firefighters arrived. “It was reassuring for the crew to be there and to know there were more of them on the way,” he said.
Neither of the men knew the names of the victims they saved — Timothy Lee Savage and Barbara Savage — until they met Thursday.
“I think God works miracles,” said Barbara Savage of the two firefighters. “They’re like angels working for the Lord.”
Timothy Savage, who is blind, was hospitalized at UPMC Western Maryland for two weeks for treatment of smoke inhalation. Barbara Savage was treated in the hospital emergency room that day. Some other residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire was caused by combustibles placed too close to the kitchen range, according to City Fire Marshal W. Shannon Adams.
Residents of the high-rise were evacuated for about an hour until it was ventilated and cleared for the occupants to return.
Pennington and Miller highlighted how quickly circumstances can change at the scene of an emergency call.
“I’ve been on other calls that have gone south but you don’t realize how fast a situation can change. This call began as a medical alarm,” said Pennington.
“It went from a small little fire that seemed to be not that big of a deal, but this could have been a lot worse,” said Miller, who is working toward his certification as a paramedic at Garrett College.
For their lifesaving efforts, Pennington and Miller were recently granted the Kenneth P. Schell Award, the highest service honor the department bestows. The award was presented by Chief Donnie Dunn in an informal ceremony.
Pennington and Miller both expressed surprise that they were selected as the fifth and sixth firefighters to receive the award, which signifies “rescue of a person in hazardous conditions.”
Previous winners include:
• Acting Officer Brent Crosten, Acting Equipment Operator Scott Carlson and Firefighter Margaret McDonald, who rescued a woman found lying on the floor of a Grand Avenue residence during a two-alarm fire on Dec. 12, 2012.
• Firefighter/paramedic Jeff Kalp, who, on April 26, 2016, rescued a person who fell from a cliff behind Bishop Walsh High School on Haystack Mountain.
Schell retired on Sept. 1, 2003, after serving with the department for 37 years. He died on Jan. 26, 2012.
“Ken’s family wanted to start a fire department award in Deputy Chief Schell’s honor, so we established it in 2012”, said Dunn.
Julie Davis, the CFD’s administrative officer, worked with Deputy Chief Schell for nearly two decades of his career.
“Deputy Chief Schell was dedicated, conscientious, and took his job very seriously. He was a Navy veteran, and my observation was that he ran a tight ship with a military style,” she said. “He was a fair supervisor and cared about his crew.”
