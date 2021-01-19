FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council provided more insight during a Thursday work session into Frostburg State University’s potential use of the old City Hall building, located at 59 E. Main Street.
City Hall will be moving to the renovated police station at 37 S. Broadway when the Municipal Center Project is finished.
“It would be a regional science education center, which would be open for all sorts of different age groups, from preschoolers all the way to adults doing team-building exercises,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “I think the university really sees this as an investment in the community. It really has the potential to be a big draw for Main Street.”
Under the proposed agreement, the university would lease the building for three years with two one-year renewals tacked on. The rent on the building would be for $1 a year and the university would assume responsibility for insurances and maintenance, repair and replacement.
Because FSU would be the one fundraising and putting money into the building for repairs and the like, at the end of the lease it would have the option to purchase the building for $1.
“It wouldn’t be right if they make $1 million worth of improvements and then we go and sell it out from under them,” Stahlman said.
The city’s only obligation would be to plow the back parking lot, which it already does for the library next door.
“(We’re) very fortunate to have someone who wants the building and use it for the good of everyone here,” said Mayor Robert Flanigan.
A resolution on the lease agreement will be presented at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
