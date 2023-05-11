CUMBERLAND — Funds have been advanced for some early work tied to the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project.
Stu Czapski, economic development specialist for the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said several applicants received a draw for the first or second phases of a plan that includes $950,000 in matching grants to help downtown merchants and property owners with building exteriors, infrastructure and development of residential units.
Phase One includes a $400,000 downtown facade improvement grant, and Phase Two provides $150,000 for infrastructure upgrades that include water lines to accommodate sprinkler systems for apartments above the downtown businesses.
"Projects are moving along," Czapski said at Thursday's Downtown Development Commission meeting.
The DDC initially received $183,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal law passed in 2021 to provide economic relief due to problems caused by the global pandemic.
Of that funding, the organization has $136,500 left, DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said.
That money will be used by the end of next year for items including marketing and advertisement of the Baltimore Street project, she said.
"I'm saving a chunk of it for the grand opening," Kelleher said.
Despite the ongoing Baltimore Street construction project, the first of this year's six Friday After Five music programs was held downtown last week near Mezzos bar and restaurant.
The Allegany Farmers Market Association, however, moved from downtown and set up shop at Canal Place where it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26.
"We do have live music there today," Kelleher said of the farmer's market. "Nothing real loud."
Also discussed at Thursday's DDC meeting:
• Kelleher applied for Main Street Maryland grants she hopes will help downtown businesses with issues including websites and social media.
• The first quarterly town hall meeting to discuss the ongoing downtown project will be held virtually only at 11 a.m. June 27. More details will be made available.
• Reimaginecumberland.com will be regularly updated with news and photos featuring the downtown construction project.
• A meeting could be held in June or July to discuss the creation of a public art commission to oversee a downtown project after the Baltimore Street work is complete.
• Under consideration are ways to attract and connect foot traffic from nearby venues, including the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and Canal Place, to downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.