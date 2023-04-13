CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has hired The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm, to create a historic preservation plan.
The plan will serve as a guide for the preservation and revitalization of historic neighborhoods and landmarks within the city, as well as integrate historic preservation with planning efforts, economic development, heritage tourism and housing, city officials said.
A public workshop will be held May 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at City Hall for citizens to share their insights regarding the plan. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ruth Davis-Rogers, historic preservation planner, 301-759-6431 or ruth.davis-rogers@cumberlandmd.gov.
