CUMBERLAND — In a closed work session Tuesday, the mayor and City Council reportedly received legal advice for the Rolling Mill project.
Under the Maryland Open Meetings Act, government officials may close a meeting according to certain statutory exceptions, such as to gain expertise from their lawyer, in which case the reason that permits the private session must be disclosed to the public.
The Rolling Mill project, also referred to as Cumberland Gateway, began nearly nine years ago and includes a planned commercial plaza off eastbound Interstate 68 at Exit 43D between Maryland Avenue and Park Street.
The 6.4-acre tract is expected to include a hotel, fast-food and sit-down restaurants, retail shops and a convenience store.
Ultimately, the city obtained 70 properties, which includes houses and a church that were razed, for the project.
In the process, some folks who owned property in the proposed construction site opposed the project and formed the group “Save Our Homes Alliance.”
Over the years, however, many owners decided to sell their homes, which made space for construction to move forward.
Status questioned
The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. in 2018 transferred 48 parcels of real estate located in the Maryland Avenue project site to Cumberland Gateway Real Estate, LLC — owned by Ed Scott of Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate Inc. of Frederick and Richard Alter, president and CEO of Manekin Development — for future commercial development.
COVID-19 in 2021 interrupted the supply and transportation of construction materials, particularly steel and piping, that slowed the project.
Last year, two houses on Emily Street were razed by workers from J.M. Kudrick and Sons General Contractors of Cumberland for the project.
At that time, Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said the latest clearing was “key to what will be phase three and four of a pad site.”
Potential tenants of the Gateway include Verizon, D’Atri’s Subs, a Chinese restaurant, a liquor store, Popeyes and a pad for a convenience store such as Royal Farms.
Earlier this year, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said prospective stores had “been in consideration by the developer, but what the status is of those negotiations is up in the air week after week.”
Earlier work
According to Cumberland Times-News reports, in 2007, the Maryland State Highway Administration gave the city authorization to pursue the next phase of an access project that entailed reconstruction of Maryland Avenue from Interstate 68 to Short Street, as well as work on Cecilia Street from Maryland Avenue to Park Street and the Williams Street intersection at Maryland Avenue.
“In addition to replacement of the roadway, the project will include drainage improvements and new water lines,” the newspaper reported at the time. “Curbs and sidewalks will be replaced on Maryland Avenue and portions of Spring, Cecilia and Williams streets where necessary due to other construction.”
The access project, funded by a $1.18 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, was estimated to cost $2.2 million, which included engineering and construction management expenses.
In March 2010, Cumberland planners talked of the Rolling Mill neighborhood’s negative image during a series of community meetings to prepare for the city’s comprehensive plan.
“The image of Maryland Avenue has not been very positive for them,” former city planner David Umling said of Rolling Mill residents at that time. “They’re concerned about housing stock being in bad condition and needing to be upgraded or rehabilitated. There’s also been issues about being able to get improved pedestrian access.”
By September 2015, Cumberland officials had prioritized areas in the city for economic development and made plans to demolish houses to create marketable sites for development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.