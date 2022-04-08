CUMBERLAND — City officials are planning to make changes to the allocation process as they prepare to award $45,000 in hotel/motel proceeds.
The annual distribution of funding was a topic of discussion Tuesday during a City Council work session at City Hall.
Each year, a portion of the hotel/motel accommodation tax collected by Allegany County is distributed to the city, and officials subsequently make a portion available to organizations located within city limits that help attract visitors to the area.
In past years, organizations sent a representative to a City Council meeting each spring to make a public request for funds and talk a bit about their nonprofit groups. However, City Council is planning to do away with that part of the process. Organizations will instead have to fill out a form to request funding.
City Administrator Jeff Silka said the new procedure would also include adding the organizations that traditionally request funding into the annual budget.
"You would put (the amount awarded) in as a contribution line item and not make them go through the hoops each time," he said. "They are funded as an annual continuing appropriation to make it more streamlined for certain funds. The money will not change, it is just how we appropriate it. It makes it an easier appropriation."
"In some ways, we are still approving the expenditure, but we are doing it in the budget process instead of a separate funding through the hotel/motel process," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. "If for some reason, at some point in the future, the mayor and City Council decided they don't want to fund one of those events, they can always remove it."
Councilman Eugene Frazier asked how requests for a different amount would be handled.
"We are saying, at that level, we are maintaining our sponsorship that we have been historically doing in the past," Morriss said. "If they want to raise it through the budgetary process we would decide if we want to do it. You can also decrease it."
Council members Laurie Marchini and Rock Cioni asked if the criteria of bringing visitors to stay overnight in the city was still a primary consideration.
"I think it is still part of the criteria, but by not making it too specific, you allow flexibility," said Morriss. "You can say that is what the main objective is."
Each year about 20 nonprofits and organizations request hotel/motel funding. Some of the organizations that regularly make requests include Allegany County Museum, the Embassy Theatre, Mason Cup Marbles Tournament, Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, Western Maryland Jaycees and Mountain Maryland Trails.
City officials said a date will be announced soon regarding when and how organizations can submit their funding requests.
