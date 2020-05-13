CUMBERLAND — City officials announced Tuesday that plans are being developed to reopen downtown Cumberland for business and visitors once state restrictions are lifted.
Downtown business and entertainment districts across Maryland have been shut down since early March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The reopening plans for downtown Cumberland were outlined in a press release issued Tuesday. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the reopening schedule will be done in tandem with Gov. Larry Hogan’s three-phase plan to reopen the state’s economic, recreation and entertainment centers. State officials are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to determine when the phases can be implemented. Hogan is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s plans on Wednesday at 5 p.m. via livestream.
“Cumberland is initiating a high-priority effort to keep our business community alive and to reopen our downtown for commerce as soon as the time is right,” Morriss said in the release. “Current efforts also include helping Cumberland business owners navigate COVID-related insolvency and business loss issues with state and federal programs, and working to help businesses be ready to open as regulations relax.”
Morriss said individuals are being selected to help develop a three-phase reopening plan.
“We are organizing a hands-on work group of professionals and practitioners to create a marketing program to effectively reopen our city for business,” said Morriss. “We need to be ready to configure and promote our downtown for safe and successful business operation.
“I have tasked an initial group composed of personnel from the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., Downtown Development Commission, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, and Cumberland Police Department and our contracted marketing communications firm McClarran and Williams to develop and execute reopening Cumberland projects in coordination with the Allegany County Department of Tourism. This work group will be reaching out to downtown stakeholders, including merchants, restaurants and bars, office operations, cultural organizations, heritage non-profits, business groups and tourism attractions to gather input and partner in programming already under consideration.”
The city included in its release a basic outline of the state’s three phases for reopening business.
In phase one, which will be instituted once stay-at-home orders are lifted, many smaller businesses will receive permission to reopen. Lower-risk community activities and quality-of-life improvements could commence. Retail, shops and golf courses could reopen. Outdoor recreational activities such as boating and fishing could be permitted. Elective outpatient surgeries and procedures would be allowed in counties where the virus is not as prevalent and local governments could reopen parks, playgrounds and libraries.
In phase two, more businesses would open and non-essential workers who can’t telework could return to work. Indoor religious activities could be permitted with appropriate social-distancing practices in place. Regular public transportation schedules could resume as could the reopening of bars and restaurants with significant public safety restrictions.
Under stage three, higher-risk activities could be resumed. Larger social gatherings, events, religious gatherings and activities at entertainment venues could commence. Restrictions on visits at hospitals and nursing homes could begin to be lifted.
Anyone who wishes to provide input on the downtown Cumberland reopening plan is encouraged to call City Hall at 301-722-2000 or the CEDC at 301-722-4173.
