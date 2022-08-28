CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a person in the 200 block of Paca Street.
Cumberland Police said Charles Robert Bauman II, 51, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the 6 p.m. incident.
Police said Bauman knocked the victim to the ground and choked them.
Bauman was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.
