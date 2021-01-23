CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Friday in connection with an October incident that resulted in damage at a Virginia Avenue business.
Cumberland Police said Phillip Andrew Pietro was served an arrest warrant charging him with malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
The incident happened Oct. 19. Pietro is accused of pushing over an appliance in the store, causing it to break.
He was released on personal recognizance after an initial appearance in district court.
