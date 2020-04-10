City man accused of harassing one person, chasing second with bat

CUMBERLAND — A city man faces multiple charges after allegedly harassing one person and chasing another with a baseball bat.
Cumberland Police said Jacob Lee Haines, 31, was charged Thursday with dangerous weapon with intent to injure, second-degree assault, disturbing the peace, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Police said Haines made threats to the first victim "and would not stop contacting them."
As officers investigated that complaint at a Race Street residence Wednesday, they reportedly received information that Haines had chased the second victim with a bat in the 100 block of Memorial Avenue.
Haines reportedly told police he was defending himself.
He was released on personal recognizance after a bond hearing, police said.
