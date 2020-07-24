City man accused of sex crimes against children in Md. indicted in Va.

CUMBERLAND — A city man charged by local authorities in February for alleged sexual crimes against children was indicted by a Mathews County, Virginia, grand jury this week on similar charges.
Karl Andrew Brubaker, 42, was being held Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice from Virginia.
He was indicted on seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child between the age of 13-18, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged acts occurred from 2005-2009, authorities said.
The Allegany County case involves “inappropriate sexual contact” that allegedly started in 2001 with a then 15-year-old girl, and again in 2013 with another 15-year-old girl, investigators said at the time of Brubaker’s February arrest.
He was charged in Maryland with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and related charges and had been free pending trial.
Brubaker is the former director of the Allegany County Animal Shelter. He resigned in 2015.
