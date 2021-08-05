police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Maryland Avenue home.

Cumberland Police said William Francis Thompson, 33, was seen on security cameras entering the residence through a window and removing items.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to kick an officer and a patrol car.

Thompson was released on personal recognizance following a bond hearing.

