CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Maryland Avenue home.
Cumberland Police said William Francis Thompson, 33, was seen on security cameras entering the residence through a window and removing items.
He was charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to kick an officer and a patrol car.
Thompson was released on personal recognizance following a bond hearing.
