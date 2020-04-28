City man arrested for alleged court order violation

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Monday on various charges, including violation of a protective order, Cumberland Police said.
Arthur Bunbasi Jr., 21, was also charged with obstructing and hindering and third- and fourth-degree burglary when he was arrested in the 600 block of East First Street.
Following a bond hearing, Bunbasi was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Police said Bunbasi violated a court order that prohibited him from being in the complaint location. Officers had responded there to investigate a burglary complaint.
