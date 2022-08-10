CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and other charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Curtis Lester Hamilton, 33, was also charged in the warrant with neglect of a minor, second-degree assault and two counts of parole violations before he was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond. He was scheduled to appear before a district court judge Wednesday.
