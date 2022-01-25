CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday following his arrest during investigation of an assault complaint at a Pear Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Seth Winfred Sykes, 28, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Tuesday.
Police said the victim alleged that she was strangled and threatened with a knife.
