CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Monday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a residence in the 600 block of Bedford Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Patrick Lionel Smith, 40, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault.

Smith remained jailed Tuesday awaiting appearance before a district court judge to review the no-bail order of a court commissioner.

Police reportedly observed injuries to the victim, who apparently did not seek medical treatment.

