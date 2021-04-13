CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Monday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a residence in the 600 block of Bedford Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Patrick Lionel Smith, 40, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
Smith remained jailed Tuesday awaiting appearance before a district court judge to review the no-bail order of a court commissioner.
Police reportedly observed injuries to the victim, who apparently did not seek medical treatment.
