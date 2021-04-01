CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after allegedly assaulting a woman Wednesday at a Decatur Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Andrew Wayne Dawson, 36, was taken into custody on assault and reckless endangerment charges before he was granted pre-trial release by a district court commissioner.
Police said an argument preceded the alleged assault, and Dawson fled the property prior to the arrival of officers. He was located in the area and taken into custody without incident.
